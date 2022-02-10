McClellandtown
Ron Miller, 86, of McClellandtown, passed away at 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 7, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of the late Clarence E. and Ann R. Hagerman Miller. Ron was a 1953 graduate of Dunbar Township High School and attended Penn State University. He resided in McClellandtown since 1960.
Ron began his work career at Connellsville Manufacturing Mine Supply, and then worked for Rockwell Manufacturing until his retirement from Rockwell International in 1997.
He served as an elder for the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, Carmichaels.
Since 1965, Ron was a life member of the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company and also served as captain with the fire police. In addition, he was a member of the Fayette County Firemen's Association, the Fayette County Fire Police and the Connellsville Sportsman's Club.
Ron especially enjoyed hunting turkeys during Spring gobbler season. While working as a security officer for the Albert Gallatin School District, he was affectionately known as "Officer Miller".
Ron was a member of Valley Lodge No. 459, Free and Accepted Masons, Masontown, and the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection.
On July 8, 1955, he married Lynda Boring and the couple enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Lynda died on May 8, 2014.
Surviving are a son, R. Scott Miller (Lisa) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Beth Burnsworth (John) of York; three grandchildren, Jeremiah S. Miller (Cassandra) of Carmichaels, Jarrod R. Miller of Morgantown, W.Va., and Wes Burnsworth of York; four great-grandchildren, Kallie L. Miller, Aiden S. Miller, Tristan M. Miller and Brynnlee Marie Miller; a sister, Darlene Lombardo (Robert) of Dunbar; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 East Greene Street, Carmichaels, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating.
Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
The McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday, in the funeral home followed at 7:30 p.m. by Masonic Services conducted by Valley Lodge No. 459, F. & A. M.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.