Ron "Ty" Slavic, 52, of Uniontown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021, after a short battle with COVID.
He was born on June 21, 1969, in Uniontown.
Ty is predeceased by his mother, Mary "Dolly" Slavic.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Holly; and two sons, whom he adored, Tyler and Tanner; his father, Ron Slavic, Sr.; two sisters, Tammie Slavic and Beth (Steve) Lash, of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Joy (Brian) Sommer, of Plum; mother-in-law, Judy Peters, of Edgewood; nephews, Brandon and Derek Lash, Josh Slavic, Trevor Sommer; and niece Zoe Sommer; several aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Richard Slavic.
Ron was the owner and operator of The Slavic Group Screenprinting and Sign Shop for 30 years. He was a workaholic and never told a customer no. You would find Ron at the Shop seven days a week. The only day he took off was Christmas Day, where he would take Holly and the boys to Seven Springs every year for Christmas Brunch. That was his "Family Tradition".
Ron was very proud to be involved with the Laurel Highlands Youth Football League for the past 15 years. He was a great coach, leader and mentor.
He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and watching his boys play football. His proudest moments were when Tyler got a scholarship to play football at Saint Vincent College, and Tanner received a full football scholarship to William & Mary College.
He loved dirt, late model racing, and traveling with the World of Outlaws across the country. Ron raced his 01s in 1995 to 2002 when his racing career ended after blowing up a motor.
Over the years he has been the apparel sponsor for Rocket Chassis (Mark Richards and Steve Baker) Brandon Sheppard, Boom Briggs and for many, many years, Chub Frank.
He was very meticulous about his truck and trailer and everyone knew it. He would have it washed even if it was raining.
He had many friends in the racing community, all of whom he cherished their friendship.
Honoring his wishes, a remembrance service will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th. Service at 12 p.m., at Hopwood Social Hall, 114 Old Furnace Road, Hopwood.
There will be masks available at the hall. Please be respectful of the Hall's COVID protocols.
Arrangements are under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
