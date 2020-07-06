Uniontown
Ronald A. Zagata, 74, of Uniontown, passed away, in his home, July 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born June 17, 1946, to the late Andrew J. Zagata and the late Julia Kendrish Zagata in Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy "Cookie" Thorpe Zagata; children Scott Edward Zagata and Tahnee Gail Zagata Hughes; and sister Lucille Zagata-Pike.
Ron is survived by his children, Julia Ann Zagata, Roni Sue (Greg) Zagata Ritz and Andrew Joseph Zagata, all of Uniontown; his daughter-in-law, Darlene Zagata; little sister La'Dina Zagata; special sister Sandra Santella; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special granddaughter Maddie Crossland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6. A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 7, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.