Dilliner
Ronald Alvin Dusenberry, 77, of Dilliner (Taylortown), passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his home, after a tough fought battle with cancer. He wass born in Morgantown, W.Va. July 10, 1943, a son of the late Lee and Elizabeth Stoneking Dusenberry.
A 1961 graduate of Mapletown High School, Ron married the love of his life, Jean Bellis August 26, 1961.
He was a production manager at Sterling Faucet in Morgantown, an electrician in the coal mines and the proud business owner of Duseyland Day Care, also in Morgantown. He loved helping people and continued to work after his retirement as a school bus driver for Greene County Transportation.
Ron’s passions in life were his family, golf, farming and the Mountaineers. He was a member of the Morgantown Church of Christ.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Jean; five children and their spouses, Terri (Mike) Kelley and Karen (Bill) Marshall, both of Bobtown, Tim (Cassy) Dusenberry, Rhonda (Ken) Reynolds and Christina (Kevin) Halbert, all of Dilliner; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many loving cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Dusenberry.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 until the 10:30 a.m. hour of services, Saturday. Interment follows in Highland Cemetery, Davistown. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
