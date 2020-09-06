Mercer County
Ronald Banko, 81, of Mercer County, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Jameson Hospital in New Castle, from Covid-19.
He was born September 6, 1938, a son of the late Andrew and Anna Banko of Phillips. He owned and operated a Dairy Queen for 35 years.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his loving wife, Maxine of 53 years; a daughter, Michelle and husband Tim of Richmond, Va.; and a sister, Patricia Banko Antol of Uniontown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.