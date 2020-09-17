Penncraft
Ronald Benjamin Sinosky Sr., 77, of Penncraft, passed away at his home Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Brownsville March 27, 1943, a son of Benjamin and Grace Baum Sinosky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jo Gaster Sinosky; daughter, Kathleen; granddaughter, Diane; brother, Richard; sister, Diane.
Ronald was the previous owner of Penncraft Foods and a member of Local 354 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters for over 50 years and always took pride in his work. He also shot competitive archery for many years and always strived to be the best at whatever he attempted. He enjoyed going for walks with his dogs, yard work and visiting the casinos.
He is survived by two sons, Ronald B. Sinosky Jr. of Merritstown and Richard Alan Sinosky of Penncraft; sister, Kathy DelSignore of Penncraft; grandchildren, Chuck and Chaz Rankin and Benjamin Sinosky. He will be sadly missed by daughter-in-law, Julie; sister-in-law, Kathy; his cherished dogs, Taz and Bently; friends and neighbors.
Ronald's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 18 in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A special thank you to Jackie Gaster, sister-in-law, for the care she provided during Ronald's illness.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences are welcome on line at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.