McClellandtown
Ronald C. Townsend Sr., 90, of McClellandtown, went to be reunited with his passed loved ones in Heaven, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Born June 27, 1931, in Edenborn, the son of the late Wilbur L. and Ruth M. Frost Townsend.
Beloved husband of the late Louise D. Townsend.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ronald C. Townsend Jr. of McClellandtown, Angela M. (Patrick) Kustron of McClellandtown; a daughter-in-law, Renee Townsend; his grandchildren, Erin J. Kustron, Eric A. (Heather) Kustron, Courtney M. (Christopher) Yezioro, Alicia N. (Mark) Costabile, Katelyn C. (Chad) Boyd, and Chelsea L. Townsend; his great-grandchildren, Ashton R. Brown, Sydney C. Boyd, Emma G. Kustron, Paislee M. Costabile, Greyson R. Yezioro and Evan A. Kustron; his brothers and sister, Timothy N. and Wilbur L. (Marlene) Townsend and Debbie Gaggiani; and many loving nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Raleigh and Richard Townsend; and his sisters, Charmaine Viola, Nora Levers, Vivian Wrubleski, and Betty Lou Goff; and his brothers, David, Harry “Butch” and Raleigh Townsend.
Ronald was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, he retired as a truck driver from German Township Municipal Service, and a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a member of the McClellandtown Free Methodist Church and was a former member of St. Therese Church where he sang in the Choir.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where a service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with Rev. George Eberhart officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
