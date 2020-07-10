Uniontown
Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr., 56, of Uniontown, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in his home.
He was born July 30, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of Ronald D. Ahlborn Sr. and Sandy Martin Ahlborn.
He was a cook at Kacie’s Diner.
Surviving are his parents; son Justin (Sheree) Ahlborn; daughter Marina Miciotto; grandchildren Kaylee and Justin Jr.; brothers and sisters Robert, Tammy, Scottie and Chrisy; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and niece Kiera Ahlborn.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, July 13, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, with Pastor Arlyn Satanek officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr. Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.