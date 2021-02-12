Ronco
Ronald D. Burden, 73, of Ronco, passed away January 31, 2021, at his home in Ronco.
He was born August 27, 1947, to the late Wilford Burden and Lillie Mae Powell Burden.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased his sister, Mary Ann Dantzler.
He is survived by his siblings, Maxine Sims of Cleveland, Ohio, Frances Anderson of Ronco and Wilford Burden of Reading; brothers-in-law, Huey Mogilles and Greg Dantzler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
