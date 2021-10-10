Ronald D. Martin Jr.

Lemont Furnace
Ronald D. "Wild Man" Martin Jr., 53, of Lemont Furnace, passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021 in Excela Frick Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1968 in Connellsville, son of the late Ronald D. Martin, Sr. and Joyce E. Ohler Martin.
He was a truck driver for UPS in New Stanton.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa Hawk Martin; children, Ronald Bo (Bristyn) Martin, Mariah D. Martin, Bailee G. Martin; grandchildren, Ellayna Jacobs, CJ Yanick, Haiden Martin; siblings, Rita Weber, Lisa Martin and partner Jonathan Batz, Eric (Christy) Martin; special nephew, Caleb Morrison and special niece Kenzie King; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Edith Zebley Martin and maternal grandparents, Howard and Opal Sanner Ohler; aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at BURHANS - CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at the funeral home, at noon on Tuesday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
