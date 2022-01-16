Uniontown
Ronald Dale Fitzgerald Sr., 66, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown.
He was born May 28, 1955, in Uniontown, to the late James H. Fitzgerald and Charlotte Christine Mickens.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Audra Chisler, Ronald Dale Fitzgerald Jr. of Uniontown, Taylor and Aaliyah Wibble of Allegheny County; stepson, Cedric Pace Jr. of Uniontown; siblings, Debra Fitzgerald of Detroit, Mich., James (Louise) Fitzgerald, Henrietta Fitzgerald, Dolores, Carla Fitzgerald, Debra Fitzgerald, all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Christopher, Ramal, Marquel and Amar Chisler; and host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, at noon, the hour of a memorial service, Saturday, January 15. MASKS WILL BE RQUIRED.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
