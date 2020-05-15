Uniontown
Ronald David, 58, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Greenery Center, Canonsburg.
Ronald was born May 28, 1961, a son of Fred "Hawk" and Elsie Danko David.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Ron is survived by his father, Fred "Hawk" David of Uniontown; sister Denise Chesler and husband Ron of Florida; brothers Fred "Duke" David and wife Sherri of Uniontown, Daniel "Ta" David of Uniontown, and Brian "Putty" David and wife Rhonda of Hopwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie had many jobs in his lifetime. He had a natural talent to look at a project and then build it without ever having professional training. He was gifted in many other ways, and when it came to cooking he was a chef without papers. But the two things he loved most were being around his family and making them happy, and spending all day with his mom. When he wasn't cooking or building something, you could find him outside in his garden growing plants. Ron will be missed by many people.
Conforming to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, a private viewing for immediate family will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
