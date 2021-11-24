Landisville
Ronald E. Crawford, 81, of Landisville, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born in Uniontown, son of the late Eugene and Esther McLaughlin Crawford.
Ron was married for nearly 60 years to Kay Foster Crawford.
He was a 1957 graduate of Uniontown High School and earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
Ron spent his entire career with Armstrong World Industries and retired in a corporate role as a Senior Packaging Design Manager in Lancaster.
Ron had many interests, but his greatest love was for his family and friends. He was the nucleus of his family, patriarch, teacher, mentor and homework guru for two generations. His grandkids were especially treasured by him. Ron willingly gave his time and support in service to others.
He was a member, usher and treasurer for many years at Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville. Ron was a well-respected PIAA football and basketball official and was passionate about these sports.
He was a member of Landisville Lions Club, served as treasurer for many years and was a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Pennsylvania Lions Fellow.
Ron also spent many years volunteering in various civic organizations and in his youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts and earned the Eagle Scout Award.
Ron is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, son and daughter-in-laws, six grandchildren, and a brother.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter in 2020.
The Funeral Service will be held November 27, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to: the Landisville Lions Club, c/o William Ulrich, 303 West High Street, Manheim, or Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Arrangements by the WORKMAN FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Mountville/Columbia.
To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.