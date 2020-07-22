Chestnut Ridge
Ronald E. “Big R” Peretti, 66, of Chestnut Ridge, died Friday, July 17, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born February 25, 1954, a son of the late Pete and Mary Moore Peretti.
Ronnie enjoyed auto mechanics. He was previously employed by Fayette Tire, Blackie’s Transmission, J&J Auto and Ryan’s Tire. He most recently enjoyed helping his nephews build derby cars.
He is survived by his brother, the Rev. Peter L. Peretti Jr. of Greensburg; sisters Christina A. Bonner and husband Richard of Ralph, and Annette M. Petrovich and husband John of Chestnut Ridge; nieces and nephews, Scott A. Wible of Brownsville, Lori L. Cerja and husband Mark of Willow Park, Texas, Lisa M. Wible of Ralph, Anthony J. Petrovich and wife Heather of Dunbar, Joseph R. Petrovich and wife Renee of Chestnut Ridge, and Johnetta N. Statler and husband Dustin of Moseley, Va.; great-nieces and nephews, whom he adored, Jacob and Kane Wible of Grindstone, Madelyn and Mark Cerja of Willow Park, Hunter, Evan and Emma Petrovich of Dunbar, Dominic Petrovich of Chestnut Ridge, and Daxtin Statler of Moseley.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 23, when prayers of transfer will be said, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary Nativity Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Anthony Klimko as celebrant and his brother, Father Peter L. Peretti Jr. as concelebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
