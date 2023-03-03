Masontown formerly of Farmington
Ronald E. “Jake” Show, 84, of Masontown, formerly of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 24, 1938, in Uniontown. He is the son of the late Preston Show and Bessie Spaw Show.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Show, who passed in 2015; and two siblings, Jim Show and Lillie Show.
He is survived by his two daughters, Trudy McCracken, of Uniontown and Paula Weidel (Jerry VanSickle Jr.), of Masontown; granddaughter, McKenzie Means; and great-grandson, John Means; sister-in-law, Madeline Hess, of Uniontown; and special friend, Steve Gaza, of Masontown.
He was a member of Farmington Bethel Church, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department for 64 years, and retired from PennDot as a mechanic. He enjoyed being with his card playing buddies for many many years.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with Reverend Steve Davis officiating. Farmington Fire Department will conduct a fireman’s service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private for the family.
