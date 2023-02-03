Fairbank
Ronald Eugene Armel Sr., 35, of Fairbank, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023.
He was born Wednesday, January 13, 1988, in Uniontown Hospital, a son of Floyd Eugene Sr., and Constance Paroda Armel.
He was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School.
Ronald was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Paroda.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ronald Armel Jr.; his parents, Floyd E. and Constance D. Armel; brothers and sisters, Michael McGraw, Christina McGraw, Chrystal McGraw, Floyd Armel Jr.; grandparents, John and Jean Armel, and Patricia Paroda; aunts and uncles, Tammy and John Robison, John and Theresa Armel, Johnny Paroda, Debbie Lilley, Darlene and John Bobak, Sue Ann Paroda, Teri and Dale Moody; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 12 to 5:30 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, February 4, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, with Pastor Andy Miles officiating.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
