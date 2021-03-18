Footedale
Ronald Eugene Harding, 46, of Footedale, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in J. W . Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born March 3, 1975, in Uniontown, a son of Gloria Jean Harding Robinson and the late Kenneth Firestone.
Ronald was a graduate of Lower Daulphin High School, Hummelstown, and was a self-employed truck driver.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Earl Robinson; and his sister, Christina Harding.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Jean Robinson; brother Maurice and wife Danita Robinson; sisters Tammy Firestone and Charlotte Firestone; and niece Angel Jordan.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, March 20, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Roger Sapp officiating.
Private interment.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
