Uniontown
Ronald Eugene Sickles Sr., 78, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Ronald was born June 26, 1942, a son of Lloyd and Eva Griffith Sickles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Rummel.
He is survived by his two children, Ronald Sickles Jr. and wife Jackie of McClellandtown, and Melissa Myers and husband Chris of Fairchance; three grandchildren, Codey Sickles, Kylee Myers and Brandy Sickles; great-grandson Ian; his brothers, Dale Sickles and wife Carol of Uledi, and Lloyd Sickles Jr. and wife Juanita of Uniontown; the mother of his children, Stella Sickles of McClellandtown; special friend Loretta Lewis of Uledi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
