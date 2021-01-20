formerly of Washington
Ronald F. Guthrie, 93, formerly of Washington, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home in Addison.
He was born August 12, 1927, in Washington, a son of the late Francis Murdock and Thelma Mariel Ferrell Guthrie.
Ronald was a retired Union Ironworker of Local 3 and owned Addison Auction, where he was the auctioneer.
He assisted in transporting seniors to various appointments. His home was the neighborhood meeting place for horseshoes and other fun.
Ronald served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He was a supervisor over four aircraft and oversaw their operations.
He was a long-time member of South Strabane Volunteer Fire Department and a member of South Strabane Special Police.
He was a continuous member of the American Legion Post 175 for 75 years and a member of the Washington Elks.
Surviving are sons, Dennis (Jackie) Guthrie of Washington, Blair (Barb) Guthrie of Washington and Earl (Janet) Guthrie of Lower Burrell; daughter, Susan (Jeffrey) Cokeley of Byron, N.Y.; sisters, Geraldine (the late George) Dille of Washington and Audrey (Lee) Wagers of Washington; grandchildren, Karen Cokeley, Emily (Kevin) Curran, Bobby Cokeley, Nikki (Dan) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Curran, Walker Cokeley and Reagan Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rebecca Fuller Guthrie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.
Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com
