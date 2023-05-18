Smithfield
Ronald Franklin Swaney, 82, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was born August 28, 1940, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Percy and Pearl Ramsey Swaney; his wife, Nancy L. Thomas Swaney; six siblings, Anna Margaret, Edward Ray, Lorenzo, Walter and Robert Swaney, and Marlene Nemorsky, and a nephew, Dr. Joshua Scott Thomas.
Ron served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked at the Fayette Bank and later was a delivery driver for the Auto Parts Store. He attended Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Ron was a loving brother and uncle, who enjoyed watching and keeping track of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and trading in his Cadillac for a new one every three years.
Surviving is a sister, Gladys Gaydosh of Cleveland, Ohio; six nieces and nephews, Stefanie Daley (James), Roxann Rosendale (William), Christopher Thomas (Jill), Jani Meadows, Shelley Foster (Nick) and Jessica Thomas; and many great-nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, May 20, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Greg Kell officiating.
