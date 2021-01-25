Uniontown
Ronald G.Kisner Sr., 84, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord January 19, 2021.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Glo-Ann Kisner; mother, Mazerna Kisner; father, Rolland Kisner; brother, Thomas Kisner; grandson, Michael Seese; two great-grandsons, Carter Seese and Christopher Kisner; stepdaughter, Beth; and stepson, David.
Surviving are his children, Ronald Kisner Jr. and wife Angela of Fairchance, Robin Kisner and fiance Corey Minerd of Smithfield, Charles Kisner and wife Sherri of Fairchance, William Kisner and fiance Angela Myers of Smithfield and Melissa Kisner of Masontown; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jimmy Kisner and his wife Patricia and Jennings Kisner of Ohio; sister, Sandra Burnette and husband Rame of W.Va.; and his loving and caring former wife, Doris Moats and her daughter Chastity Moats of Haydentown.
A special thank you to Generations Elder Care where he lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Generations Elder Care, 165 Dearth Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Ronald served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1964. His last duty station was at Fort Bragg, North Carolina with the 82nd Airborne Division.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 27.
Military Rites and interment will be held at a later date in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove.
