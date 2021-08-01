Ronald G. Zuker

Brownsville
Ronald G. "Zuke" Zuker, 71, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, July 27, 2021, in his home. He was born November 26, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of John F. and Mary B. Holly Zuker.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Zuke is survived by his daughter, Ashley R. Zuker of Tower Hill #1; his brothers, Francis "Sonny" Zuker of West Brownsville and David Zuker of Alaska; sisters Dorothy Walkos of McClellandtown, Betty Danko of Vesta #7 and Barbara Johnson of Brownsville.
In honoring Zuke's wishes, his professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
