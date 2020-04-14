Connellsville
Ronald George Egnot, 69, of Connellsville, went home to be with his Lord on April 11, 2020, after a brave seven year battle with Alzheimer's. Ronald was born November 19, 1950, to the late George and Alberta Thornton Egnot. Ronald was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Army from 1968-1971.
He was an avid musician playing in numerous local bands during the 1980's and 1990's. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Old Time Fiddler's Association. Prior to his illness, Ronald enjoyed golfing and hunting with his son. Ronald was retired for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 5 and he was a member of the Leisenring Presbyterian Church.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Louise Nicklow; son Jeffrey Egnot(Adrianne), daughter Heather Taylor (Rachelle); grandchildren Ava, Ty and Camden Egnot; uncle Gene Egnot (Gerry); aunt Joan Livingstone; uncle Jack Thornton (Sandy); sister-in-law Cheryl Nicklow; brother-in-law John Oda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private for the family with the Rev. Richard Watson officiating., with interment will Green Ridge Memorial Park. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
