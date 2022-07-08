Uniontown
Ronald H. Langley, 85, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 with his family at his side.
He was born on September 5, 1936 in Uniontown, son of the late Darlton H. and Bertha Hughes Langley
Ronald graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1954 and received his B.S. Degree in Engineering from West Virginia University. He also obtained his Professional Engineer’s License Certification. Ronald started his career as an engineer for US Steel Corporation. He then worked for PennDOT as a civil engineer and retired after 30 plus years.
Upon graduating from West Virginia University, he accepted an Air Force Commission as a Second Lieutenant through the Air Force ROTC program. Ron’s service as an Air Force Pilot included strategic airlift, flying the C-121 Constellation during the Vietnam War and force projection, flying the KC-135 Stratotanker for the 171st Air Refueling Wing (Pa. Air National Guard) based at Pittsburgh Airport, retiring as a Colonel after 30 years of service.
Ronald was a lifetime member of The Great Bethel Baptist Church of Uniontown, where he served as a Deacon and a Trustee. He was a lifetime member of Menallen Grange #1091 and Pennsylvania State Grange. Ronald was also a member of Masonic Lodge #651, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, and Fayette County Agricultural Association.
Ronald retired to the family farm and enjoyed farming in his retirement years.
He was a good and honorable man who spent his life serving his country and community and taking wonderful care of his beloved family. His fine character is reflected in the family that he leaves behind, who will forever miss him.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joycelyn A. Boger Langley; two children: Susan E. Klatt and husband Ronald, of Annapolis, Md., and Clinton H. Langley and wife Deborah, of McMurray; six grandchildren: Erik O. Klatt and wife Emily, Paul R. Klatt, Evan L. Klatt, Caroline H. Langley, Garrett H. Langley and Juliette A. Langley; two great-grandchildren, Oscar and Lillian Klatt; sister, Olinda R. Beatty; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10th, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, when a Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Edgar Reed Officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park where full military honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Memorial Donations may be made in Ronald’s name to: Great Bethel Baptist Church, 47 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
