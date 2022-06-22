Point Marion
Ronald Herbert Perry, 74, of Point Marion, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 23, 1947 in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of the late Herbert Perry and Freda Work Perry.
A 1966 graduate of Mapletown High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
During his working career, Ronald had worked at Sterling Faucet, in maintenance at Sundale Rest Home and retired from Summer's Garage, all in Morgantown, W.Va.
He is survived by his brother, Russell Perry of Point Marion; and several cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Aretta; and a brother, Larry Perry.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24th, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating.
Interment, with Military Honors, accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts, will be in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.