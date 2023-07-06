Uniontown
Ronald J. Chuska, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, in his home.
He was born February 6, 1941, in Lemont Furnace, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Zunko Chuska.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his son, Ronald V. Chuska; daughter, Joyce Menear; three brothers; and one sister.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Hradesky Chuska; son, James Emory (Laura) of Coco Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan Wilson of Camp Hill, Rita Hanzely of Eighty Four, and Gerald Chuska of Uniontown.
Ronald served as a U.S. Marine. He worked for US Steel for many years and worked as an equipment operator for Penndot before his retirement. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a member of the North Union Volunteer Fire Department and a previous member of the AMVETS Post 103.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Friday, July 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment and military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North Union Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.