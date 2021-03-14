Brownsville
Ronald J. Vegoda, 76, of Newark, Del., formerly of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Ron was a 1962 graduate of Brownsville Area High School and then graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in mathematics. He was a civilian employee at Aberdeen Proving Grounds for more than 30 years.
Ron was an active member of St. Johns - Holy Angels Parish and the Newark Senior Center. He enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Ron was an avid fan of the University of Delaware football and basketball teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, and the University of Pittsburgh sports teams.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Vegoda.
Survivors include his brother, Ed Vegoda (Janet); niece, Lori Lawless; nephews, Kirk and Kevin Vegoda; great-nephew, Trevor Lawless; and great-niece Tara Lawless.
A special thank you to Cadia in Silverside Road and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided along with friends Connie and Dan Cecil and Clyde and Michelle Torrence.
Services and burial will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
