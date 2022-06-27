formerly of Smithfield
Ronald "Grampy" Jackson Havner, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Smithfield and New York died Friday, June 17, 2022.
He is survived by wife, Jean Frankhouser Wood Havner; daughter, Janet Moore Swaney; sons, Terry (Susan) and Danny (Marcia) Wood; brothers, Bob and Charles "Buddy" Havner; and in-laws, Janet and Howard Brounce, and Anna Moore.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Sellers Moore Havner; son, Charles "Buddy" Moore and wife Bridget; sisters, Lois Stimmell, Mary Belle Whoolery and Ellen Panarello; brothers, Sam and Tommy Havner; granddaughters, Anissa Moore Turnick, Elizabeth Wood and Eileen Wood; and great-grandson, John Turnick.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Barry Swaney, Janie Oglevee, Renee (Rob) Fike, Frank (Lori) Moore, Austin Moore and Colin Wood; great-grandchildren, Ben Swaney, Travis (Brittany) Oglevee, Brandon Sutton, Kaitlyn, Zack (Karlie and daughters Evelyn and Josi), Ryan and Ian Fike, and Justin and Nicole Turnick; and many nephews and nieces.
Ron was a cheerful man who loved family time, was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, writing and reciting poetry to loved ones, singing and most of all being "Grampy."
He was a lay speaker, board member and long-time usher and bell ringer at the Smithfield United Methodist Church and was a current member of the Grace Church of Aiken. He was active in the Odd Fellows service organization and enjoyed traveling, having visited each continent.
Ron was a son of John and Margaret Jackson Havner and graduated from Point Marion High School in 1952. He attended Waynesburg College intending to be a minister and served our country in Japan as an Army Security Agency high-speed radio specialist. He retired from the New York State Thruway Management.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held later. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 Hayne Avenue, Aiken, SC.
Ron's guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.