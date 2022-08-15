formerly of Uniontown
Ronald Joseph Smore 84, of Fairfax, Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born in Uniontown to Stephen C. Smore and Martha V. Smonskey Smore.
After graduating from Uniontown Senior High School, he entered the U.S. Navy and served proudly as a Seabee on two deployments with Naval Construction Battalion SEVEN. He served three years on active duty and served another 38 years in the Naval Reserves until his retirement in 1998.
He moved to the Washington, DC area in 1959 to embark on a career in land surveying, home building and land development, working for Washington DC Department of Highways & Traffic, Montgomery County Department of Public Works and various developers and home builders in both Maryland and Northern Virginia. He later worked for Fairfax County Department of Land Development until his retirement in 2016.
He was dedicated to his family, who remember him affectionately as a man who was fond of maps and cartography, enjoyed reading the news, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and took pleasure in naval/military history and loved spending time with his family. He delighted in the culture and foods of his youth, both Polish and Slavic, especially while attending the annual Slavic Festival, where they served authentic dishes like his father had prepared.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Mendez Smore; and his six children: Katherine Dodson, Michelle Smore, Adrienne Shea (Dan), Julie Smore Ehrlich (Judd), David Smore and Joanna Laramore (Ryan).
He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Smore; his six grandchildren, Abigail Dodson, Evan Dodson, Sam Ehrlich, Lila Ehrlich, Austin Sloan and Ellie Laramore; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Katelyn Laramore.
Visitation was from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 1, in Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street, Falls Church, Va.
A graveside service and burial will be at 11:30 a.m. (meet at 11 a.m.) Monday, August 22, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
