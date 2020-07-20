Ronald Keith Smiley

Coolspring
Ronald Keith 'Punk' Smiley, 61, of Coolspring went to join his family in Heaven, July 17, 2020 after a 6-year battle with cancer.
He was born August 28, 1958, in Connellsville Hospital.
He was a 1976 graduate of Connellsville High School and served with the US Navy from 1976 to 1980.
He was a retired truck driver and loved riding his motorcycle.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sally Jean Garletts Smiley and Charles Lee Smiley Sr; infant siblings, Mark and Michelle; brother-in-law, David McDonough; nephew, Christopher Holly; maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Janice Lynn Holly Smiley; brothers and sister, Charlie and Larry (Suzie) Smiley, Kim McDonough; step-brother and sister, Dave (Tracy) Wiltrout, Lisa (Chuck) Helms; half-brother, Jim (Jeannie) Smiley; their mother, Priscilla 'Pink' Smiley; son, Christopher Turek; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Turek; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barb (Rick) Minerd, Ann Marie (Dan) Dulik, and Tom (Jackie) Holly; special neighbors, Ryan (Cindy) Grimm; special grandson, Colby Grimm; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, July 21, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to St Jude Hospital.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, we ask that you wear a mask, follow social distancing, and limit the number of people in the funeral home at one time to 25.
