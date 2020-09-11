Ruffsdale
Ronald Kimmell, 74, of Ruffsdale, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born March 18, 1946, in Flatwoods, a son of the late Ed and Sadie Kimmell.
He retired from Robertshaw Controls Co. after 35 years. He also drove a school bus for Hempfield and Yough school districts.
Ron loved all animals, his racoons, turkeys, deer and birds, which he fed, and his two loving cats, Peanut and Bubby. He loved taking care of his lawn and garden and always kept busy. He loved flying, acquiring his pilot license when he was a teen; riding his motorcycle and bicycle and attending estate sales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jimmy; sisters Elsie Stayer. Janet Kimmell and Judy Fisher.
Ron will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 49 years, Trudy (Gertrude Miller) Kimmell; and his loving son, Ron Kimmell (Christine); sister Delores Fisher (Harry); and brother Kenny Kimmell.
The family would like to thank all the volunteers, the fire departments, search teams and private individuals who helped with the search and recovery after his automobile accident.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 5 p.m., the time of a private service for the family, Saturday, September 12, in SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Visit Ron's memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.
Richard Rega, funeral director. (In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time. When arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait outdoors until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.)
