Dunbar
Ronald L. Garletts, 81, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4, 1940, in Dunbar, a son of the late Wilbert J. Garletts Sr. and Evelyn Jolliffe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Garletts; and sisters Jean Smiley and Sandy Rudder.
Ron was a 1959 graduate of Dunbar Township High School. He worked as a line worker at Anchor Hawking. He was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church of God. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Linda Conaway Garletts of Dunbar; sons Paul Conaway and wife Fonda of Smithfield, Robert Conaway and wife Frankie of Adah, and Vincent Keenist and wife Lois of Dunbar; brothers Gary Garletts and wife Mary of Dunbar, and Wilbert Garletts and wife Ivy of Dunbar; sisters Donna Cole and husband Bob of Mill Run, and Hilda Garletts of Dunbar; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Visitation will continue in the funeral home Friday, June 18, from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service celebrating Ron's life, with Pastor Lee Maylin officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
