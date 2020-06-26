Uniontown
Ronald L. "Ronnie" Leech Sr., 78, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends were received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Ronnie's life, Friday, June 26, with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronnie can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Full military honors will be accorded at graveside by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
