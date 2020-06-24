Uniontown
Ronald L. “Ronnie” Leech Sr., 78, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 18, 1942, in Smithfield, a son of the late William S. Leech and Rosalee Robinson Leech. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Leech.
Ronnie was a graduate of Point Marion High School and a graduate of California State University with a degree in business administration. He was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Smithfield. He worked in sales and services for Xerox and owned and operated Leech Lawn and Garden in Smithfield.
Ronnie was a member of Masontown Lodge #459 Free & Accepted Masons, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection and Pittsburgh Consistory. He loved to fish in Canada and hunt at a cousin’s cabin in Jefferson County.
Ronnie served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Left to cherish Ronnie’s memory are his wife of 51 years, Jean A. Swankhouse Leech; son Ronald L. Leech Jr. and wife Melanie of Plymouth, Ind.; daughter Kelly A. Leech of Tiffin, Ohio; brother Joe Leech and wife Doris of Smithfield; and beloved grandchildren Hannah Leech, and Kylie and Kirk Heckathorn; sister-in-law Margaret Leech; and many nieces, nephews and cousins he cherished.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Ronnie’s life, Friday, June 26, with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronnie can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Full military honors will be accorded at graveside by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Special thanks to UPMC Family Hospice of Fayette for its compassionate and loving care of Ronnie.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.