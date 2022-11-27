Carmichaels
Ronald L. May Sr., 80, of Carmichaels, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in his home.
He was born September 10, 1942, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a son of the late Charles Albert May and Genevieve Youler May Spade.
After working his family farm as a young man, Ron began working in Washington, D.C. as a union electrician in the various embassies. In 1974, he established Ron May & Son in Uniontown, and operated his excavating business locally until his retirement in 2017.
Ron resided in Cumberland Township most of his life where he attended the First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels. He was a member of the Sons of Cumberland American Legion Post 400.
Ron sponsored and played in bowling leagues in Masontown and Jefferson. Ron enjoyed hunting and working on his farm.
On June 1, 1963, he married Vivian L. Blair, who survives.
Also surviving is a son, Ronald L. May, Jr. (Heather) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Rhonda S. May (fiance, Rick Ditmore) of Hopwood; four grandchildren, Robin Lininger (fiance, Doug), Monica Lininger (fiance, Andy), Samantha Chun (Sheldon) and Ronnie May, III; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron, Evan, Dylan, Cayden, Chayce, Coltyn, River and Beckett; two brothers, Albert May (Carol) of Lakeville, Ohio and Jerry May (Jim) of Harrisburg; six sisters, Judy Pugh (Max) of Williamson, N.Y., Nancy Enci of Carmichaels, Reverend Lois Swestyn (Andy) of St. Augustine, Fla., Joyce Eaton (Rich) of Doniphan, Mo., Connie Halbert (Elza) of Greensboro and Linda Husenits (Darryl) of Kingsport, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased are two sisters, Baby May and Sandra May.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The Reverend Dayton D. Mix will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
