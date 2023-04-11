Markleysburg
Ronald L. Wagner, 87, of Markleysburg, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born September 7, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Elias G. and Mabel Ingold Wagner.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Genevieve Magill Wagner; and one brother, Glenn Wagner.
Surviving are his two children: son, Ronald L. Wagner Jr. and wife, Pagey; and daughter, Sandra Wolinski and husband, Ed; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ronald was a member of New Life Covenant Church, in Markleysburg, and was a retired Construction Superintendent, with Bridges Construction Company. He was a member of the Uniontown YMCA and the NRA.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of the service, on Friday, April 14, 2023, with Pastor J.J. Chiara officiating. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
