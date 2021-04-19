Point Marion
Ronald Lee "Ferp" Ayers, 67, 0f Point Marion, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Saturday, March 13, 1954, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a son of Bernice Jeffries Ayers and the late Thomas Nelson Ayers.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Ayers in infancy and Sharon "Sherry" Ayers.
He attended Albert Gallatin High School and was proud to be a drummer in the Colonial marching band. He had been a glassblower for Davison Lynch Glass Company of Morgantown and later worked construction for several years building steel framed buildings. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, Bernice of Point Marion, he is survived by the following brothers and sisters, Thomas Ayers and wife Margaret of Point Marion, Debbie Horvwalt and husband Harry of Dilliner, Bob Ayers and wife Ruth Ann of Morgantown, Stephanie Young and husband Brian of Point Marion, Steve Ayers and wife Rachel of Herndon, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, April 21, with Rev. Brian Young officiating. Burial will be private.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com CDC recommendations for the current health crisis will be observed.
