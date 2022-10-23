Brownsville
Ronald Lee Beck, 81, of Brownsville, passed peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
He was a caseworker for the State Welfare Office, and a member of the Brownsville Sons of Italy and Nixon Gun Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grace Beck, formerly of Hiller; and his wife of 58 years, Christine A. Beck.
He is survived by his daughters, Leanne Beck May, Julia Beck Turner and husband James; his brothers, Harry Beck, Ken Beck and wife Karen; his sister, Irene Kurtz; grandchildren, Toni Lee May Ross and husband Steve, Douglas J. May III, Taylor C. May and wife Lauren, Susan Turner, Renee Turner, and Ashley Turner Shoaf; great-grandchildren, Logan Ross, Ryder Ross, Juliana Ross, Douglas J. May IV, Gwendolyn May and Cole Shoaf; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 23, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with the Rev. Henry Frain officiating, Monday, October 24, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Acklin Cemetery, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 940, 838 and 275.
