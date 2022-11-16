Allison #2
Ronald Lee Conaway, Sr., 83, of Allison #2, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022.
He was born November 28, 1938, in Richeyville, a son of the late Harold and Alice Vavrick Conaway.
Ron was a past member of the Allison #2 and Richeyville Fire Departments.
He served in the United States Air Force. Ron was a former member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church of Richeyville, where he served as an altar boy in his younger years.
Ron was retired from Westinghouse, where he was employed in Security.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Rosemarie Robaugh Conaway; his son, Keith Allen Conaway; sister, Irene Lutes; three brothers, William “Louis”, James, and Kenneth Conaway. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Ron is survived by his six children, Rosemarie Conaway and significant other Jim Burrell, Ronald Lee Conaway, Jr., Kevin Conaway, Brian Conaway, Shawn Conaway, and Coleen Plavi and husband Robert “B.J”; daughter-in-law, Tina Marie Conaway; 10 grandchildren, Jenna Sabo, Brianna (Cecil) Kassouf, Ronald Lee Conaway III, Kaitlyn Wilson, Dylan Wilson, Hailey Plavi, Makayla Plavi, Cadence Plavi, Cameron Plavi, Braden Plavi; great-grandson, Derrick Wilson and another great-grandson on the way; goddaughter, Kathy Detrick; brother-in-law, Carl Robaugh and his wife, Linda. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for his immediate family only.
Entombment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park, where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.