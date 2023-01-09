Uniontown
Ronald Lee Foreman Jr., 48, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born July 4, 1974, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Deborah Sue Thorpe; a son, Ethan Foreman; and a sister, Tracey Jo Foreman.
Surviving are his father, Ronald Lee Foreman, Sr. (Maryann Nicholson) of Uniontown; two sons, Connor Foreman of Fayette City and Caleb Foreman of Ronco; two grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Foreman of Uniontown.
To honor Ronald's wishes, services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.