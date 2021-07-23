New Salem
Ronald Lee Gunn, 75, of New Salem, and formerly of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in The Washington Hospital.
He was born January 1, 1946, in Aberdeen, Washington, a son of the late James Edward and Frances Melba Pack Gunn.
Ron was a self-employed businessman, and along with his wife, Patricia, owned The NAPA Auto Parts Store in Library and The Brownsville Dairy Queen.
He belonged to Pennsylvania Dairy Queen Association, serving as their president for two years. Ronald was also a member of The Pontiac Oakland Car Club International and The Pennsylvania G.T.O.A.A. International Car Club - Western Chapter.
Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wayne Gunn
Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Lou Jackson Gunn. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE LEE AND MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Additional visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, when a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Rob Grandi officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's name to The Make-A-Wish Foundation at: wish.org. Please select Local Pennsylvania Chapter on their website.
