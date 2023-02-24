Belle Vernon
Ronald Lee Petrosky, 73, of Belle Vernon, Perry Township, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home.
Born May 3, 1949, in N. Charleroi, he was the son of the late Charles W. Petrosky, Sr. and Thelma Shazer Petrosky.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Petrosky was proud to be a steelworker for US Steel, and retired as a crane operater after working at both the Monessen and Allenport Plants.
Ron was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
Ron was a graduate of Frazier High School, class of 1968, and served as Captain on the Mighty Commodore Football team. He would join almost any extracurricular activity if it got him out of class. After high school, he attended classes at Penn State University, Fayette campus, before joining the United States Navy. Ron proudly served his country as a sailor beginning in January of 1969. Ron worked as a Boatswain’s Mate on board the USS Kenneth D. Bailey and ending his service on the USS Douglas H. Fox. He absolutely loved his time at sea with his brother sailors seeing the world, and proudly, as Ron would put it, defending the Constitution. He received his honorable discharge in 1972, at the rank of E4, Petty Officer Third Class.
After his time in the Navy, Ron operated the Shaboom DJ Service as well as worked as an official for the PIAA in the WPIAL. He officiated basketball, football and softball games throughout his time. He also assisted his parents in operating Petrosky’s Lounge in Perryopolis.
Ron was an avid golfer who played in multiple leagues over his life, all based at the Linden Hall Golf Course in Layton.
On weekends through the fall, you could find Ron in the living room of his home, calling plays for the Steelers before the team would leave the huddle.
He also dedicated many years to coaching in the Perry Girls Softball League and helping to maintain the facilities at the Perryopolis softball field.
In his free time, Ron was an avid hunter and a life member of the Pricedale Hunting Camp, located in Dents Run. He enjoyed playing cards in a euchre league as well as being a social member of the Sons of Italy, Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, and the Perryopolis Gun Club. He was known to frequent the local casinos from time to time as well. You could find him at the slot machines, yelling at the reels.
Above all of his activities, most important to Ron was his late wife, Kate, and his family. He raised three boys into men and worked hard to keep his friends and family happy and comfortable. He provided grains of wisdom whenever possible to keep folks on the right track and was always there to pick you up if you had fallen down.
The absolute joys of his life were the six grandchildren whom he would always call “the babies” no matter how much they grew. Ron was a lifelong proud Democrat. He loved voting, and one regret towards the end of his life was that he would be unable to vote against Donald Trump for a third time.
He is survived by his three sons, Melville Lee Petrosky of Perry Township, Jeffery A. Adams and wife, Elizabeth, of Belle Vernon and Matthew J. Adams and wife, Rachel, of Perryopolis; brother, Charles W. “Bud” Petrosky Jr. of Perryopolis; sister, Charlotte Sapko of Rostraver Township, and six grandchildren: Victoria Martin, Jackson Adams, Donovan Martin, Lynnlee Geary, Jaycee Lou Adams and Harper Lee Adams.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Katherine Petrosky, (October 29, 2020); and brother, Donald Petrosky (May 3, 1994).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The Family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Ronald Lee Petrosky to St. Jude’s Hospital or in the form of a donation to the Perry Girls Softball League.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.