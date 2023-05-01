Allison
Ronald Lee Price, 67, of Allison, was called home Sunday, April 23, 2023, and transitioned peacefully with his devoted wife of 34 years by his side. He was born September 26, 1955, in Charleroi.
Ron always lived life to the fullest. He was a great provider and role model for his family.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired as a corrections officer II from SCI Greene. He also was an ordained minister at Community Baptist Church in Allison.
Ron was predeceased by his father, John Theodore Price; stepfather, Odell Yarborough; sister, Anna Austin; and brother, Mac Arthur Price.
He is survived by his wife, Rachael Price; his mother, the Rev. Clara Yarborough; his brother, Carl Price; former wife, Wendy Price; children, Ronald Lee Price II (Tyoato "Tikey"), Dustin Price (Emily), Preston Hill (Carissa), Johnathan Price (Taylor Brookings), and Rebecca Price (Desmond Vaughn); and his grandchildren, December, London, Preston II, Pixie, Legend, Lynix, and Eleanora; and brother-in-law, Bruce Austin; nephew, Sean; in-laws, Frank and Myrtle Cole; brother-in-law, Frank Cole II (Cheryl); nephews, Aidan and Ashton; nieces, Savanah, Destinee, Kalene and Alexis; sister-in-law, Melissa (Kenny) Evans; nephews, Logan, Lucas and Zack Honse.
Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace. We love you.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in Community Baptist Church, First Street, Allison, PA 15413.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
