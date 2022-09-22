Ronald Lee Williams

Uniontown
Ronald "Ron/Ronnie" Lee Williams, 62, departed this life and entered into eternal rest while at Ruby Memorial Hospital Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born April 29, 1960, in Uniontown, to Frank Rone and Dora L. Haynes.
Ronnie loved his family and friends. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1978.
He worked as a truck driver by trade and earned a certification in Ark welding. He was an avid pool player and loved the game. He was also known for his great cooking skills.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Williams and mother, Dora Haynes.
He is survived by his three brothers, Walter Haynes, Darryl Haynes and Harlan Haynes; three daughters, Ronshae and Alexis Williams of Uniontown, and Melissa Shuford of Chestnut Hill Cove, Md.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24, in Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church, 7 Butler Street, Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
