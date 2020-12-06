Jefferson Township, Fayette City
Ronald Logan Sr., 81 of Jefferson Township, Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 30, 1939, in Denbo, a son of James Logan and Agnus Rager Logan.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He volunteered his time for 22 years transporting veterans to and from doctor visits. He also was a member of Pittsburgh Search & Rescue team. Ron was Volunteer of the Year in 1997 for the DAV.
He was a boiler maker for 16 years at J & L Steel and for 22 years worked for the VA Administration as a telephone operator at the VA Medical Center.
He is survived by his children, daughter Rhonda Pierce and husband Chris of Fayette City, daughter Dolly Logan and fiance Vincent Sickles of Uniontown, son Ronald Logan Jr. and finacee Mandy Dahl of Grindstone, daughter Tammy Mieri of Eighty Four; buddy Eda Stewart; his faithful sidekick, Snickers, his fur baby; 14 grandchildren, Jacob Logan, Chris Pierce Jr., Braxton Pierce, Alexis Logan, Elizabeth Logan, Wyatt Logan, Cassy Logan, Bryson Logan, Abel Logan, Ivy Logan, Ava Logan, Fred Mieri, Dominic Mieri and Shane Mieri; and five great-grandchildren, Bentley Logan, Alaina Mieri, Colton Mieri, Zoey Mieri and Kendyl Mieri.
He was the last surviving member of his family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no services at this time. The family will hold a celebration of Ronald's life at a later date, when the current restrictions are lifted.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
