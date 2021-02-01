Brownsville
Ronald M. Zupic, 75, of Brownsville, passed away January 29, 2021 at home.
He was born December 16, 1945 in Brownsville, a son of the late Anthony and Helen Booze Zupic. He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Reposky.
Ronald was a member of the Denbeau Heights Christian Church and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Surviving are his wife: Jacqueline L. Zupic; two step-daughters: Rachel Williams and Stephanie Ruby; step-granddaughter: Lacey Koster; step-grandsons: Chris, Shawn, and Dante Williams; sister: Rosemarie Sally and husband Dana; brother-in-law: Joseph Reposky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his family and those who knew him, especially those of the Pike Mine neighborhood. He was appreciated by many who were recipients of his helpful and caring nature.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with military honors accorded by American Legion posts 295, 940, 838 and 275.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
To sign the online guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.
net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.