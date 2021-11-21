Ronald Opel Sr.

Footedale
Ronald "Ron" Opel Sr., 78, of Footedale, went to Heaven to be with his beloved wife, Betty, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his children at his side.
He was born December 2, 1942, in Lamberton, a son of the late Daniel and Carrie Wiley Opel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Opel; son, Ronald "Burp" Opel; four sisters, Margaret, Mil, Bet and Reet; five brothers, Ken, Rob, Bout, Son and Dick.
Surviving family members to carry on his memory are his children, Cindy Metts and husband Ross Sr., Rhonda Fisher and husband Bob, Jane Chisler and husband Robert, and Tom Opel and fiancee Jamie; grandchildren, Ross Metts Jr., Billy Metts and girlfriend Brittney, Jeanne Helmick and husband Tim, Rex Opel and wife Sherry, Amanda Constable and boyfriend Matt, Samantha Forsythe and husband Steve, Felicia Lehman and husband Scot, Jimmy Constable and wife Whitney, Anthony Constable, Justin Tartar and wife Missy, Beth Echols and husband Josh, and Jerry Lindsey and girlfriend Autumn; his beloved great-grandchildren, Billy, Justin, Makhi, Alex, Gage, Nevaeh, Ethen, Chelsey, Mason, Brady, Maddie, Zac, Alli, Koda, Oakley, Dalton, Abbey, Mya, Brooke, Kasen, Wayde, Jayden, Ella, Sebastian, Liam, Rosie, Kade and Harper; brother, Danny Opel and wife Katheen; sister, Ruth "Rue" Momeyer; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members; and his beloved dog, Chloe.
Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who loved and adored all of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his son, Tom.
Ron was retired from United Mine Workers of America, where he worked for more than 30 years. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his final days, all he wanted was more time to spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ron lived a joyful life and will be missed deeply by his family.
A special thanks to the ICU unit at Uniontown Hospital for taking care of our father and grandfather. A special thanks to his granddaughter, Jeanne for helping with his care and communicating with the doctors and the family while he was in the hospital.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, November 22, officiated by his son-in-law, the Rev. Ross Metts Sr., in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
