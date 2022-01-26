Dunbar
Ronald Paul Porter, 77, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born March 5, 1944, in Washington, to the late Henry Porter and the late Florence Zook Porter.
He was a longtime employee of General Motors, having worked for the company for approximately 30 years. He attended St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church of Dunbar.
Ronald thoroughly enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, where he could often be found camping, boating, fishing, trap shooting or riding quads with his family and many friends.
He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking and built many things over the years.
Ronald married the love of his life, Mary Jo Mavrich Porter, and they loved each other every day for nearly 57 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Porter and her partner, Michael Tressler; son, Ronald C. Porter and his girlfriend, Karlen Stephenson; grandchildren, Beth (Rick) Pirl, Mark Tringhese Jr. and girlfriend Kelly Morris, and Taylor Porter; great-grandchildren, Nick Pirl and Olivia Pirl; brother, John (Mary Lou) Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Lorie Porter.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
To honor Ronald's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, with Fr. Paul Lisik officiating.
PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH FOR THE BLESSING SERVICE.
The family encourages all to attend the service in Ronald's honor.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
