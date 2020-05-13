Uniontown
Ronald Paul West Sr., 58, of Oliphant Furnace, Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born November 4, 1961, in Wadsworth, Ohio.
Surviving are his parents, Thomas E. West and Betty C. Harbarger West; his wife, Donna L. Parthemer West; his daughters, Amanda L. West, all of Pennsylvania, and Amy E. West Hoover and her husband, the Rev. Lewis R. of Florida; his son, Ronald P. West Jr.; daughter Arlene J. West, both of Pennsylvania; brother Thomas L. West Sr. and his wife, Sherri of Florida; and his sisters, Kathy A. and Scott Chaw, and Karen J. West and her fianc, Robert Burns, both of Pennsylvania.
Ronald was predeceased by a sister, Caren Sue; and a brother, Donald Ray.
He was very faithful to his God. He loved family, God and his country.
He attended Brownsville Wesleyan Methodist Church as well as Hallam Lighthouse Chapel.
He loved taking pictures of family, friends and the great outdoors.
Ronald served in the U.S. Army and Reserves, loved law enforcement and was a member of the Florida Sheriff's Association.
Private family visitation in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, willb be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, and a private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, with Pastor Edward Truitt officiating.
Interment in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.