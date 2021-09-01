Ronald R. Phillips

Brownsville
Ronald “Ronn” R. Phillips, 76, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
While Ronn wanted his obituary to be short and sweet stating “I was here, and now I am not” we will add just a little.
Ronn was a very proud member of the United States Air Force.
He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Phillips; his mother, Margaret Phillips; and his sister, JoAnne Phillips.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathryn Phillips; her children, Adrienne (Mike) Fletcher, Wendy (Jake) Shinsky and Wesley (Stephanie) Sheets; their grandchildren, Nathan, Amelia, Xander, Kinsley, Abagail and Landon.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Military Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force.
